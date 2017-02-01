Rihanna To Join Cast Of Bates Motel For Final Season

A&E unveiled the trailer for the fifth and final season of their series ‘Bates Motel.’

In the new trailer we get our first glimpse of singer Rihanna as Marion Crane.

On February 20th, Bates Motel returns to the small screen with its final season. On the air since 2013, the drama finally links up time-line to the action of the Alfred Hitchcock film,’ Psycho,’ which the show is based on.

It is now logical that the viewers will discover the character of Marion Crane, a role made famous by Janey Leigh in 1960. Her shower death scene became one of the most famous in the history of cinema.

In Hitchcock’s movie, Crane makes the mistake of her life when she stops for the night at the Bate Motel.

But according to Carlton Cuse, the creator of Bates Motel, the end of the series will not be modeled on that of the film. We will have to wait until February 20th and the end of the ten episodes to discover the fate reserved for this new Marion Crane.

The show also stars Vera Farmiga as Norma Bates and Freddie Highmore as Norman Bates.

Bates Motel returns for its final season on February 20th at 10 p.m. ET.