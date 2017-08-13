Rihanna Thinks It’s Funny That People Are Making Such A Big Deal Out Of Hassan’s Marriage

You can’t ruffle Rihanna’s feathers that easily! An insider said that even if fans are freaking out after finding of her beau Hassan Jameel’s prior marriage, she is cool with the whole idea.

Rihanna’s new boyfriend was reportedly married before they hooked up. But even if some people freaked out after hearing the news, Rihanna didn’t care then, and she still doesn’t care.

‘Hassan was already divorced by the time he started dating Rihanna, and she was fully aware that he had been married before,’ a source close to RiRi said.

‘Rihanna’s bemused that everyone is making a big deal out of this like it’s supposed to be some big scandal when it’s not.’

She is still seeing Hassan, but both of them have hectic schedules, and they are not able to spend as much time together as they would want to, according to the same source.

‘When they are apart though, they talk and FaceTime most days. It’s a cool relationship, and neither of them wants more right now. They’re definitely not talking marriage and babies. They’re both just enjoying spending time together when they can and seeing what develops, but right now it’s not super serious between them.’

The Saudi billionaire and his ex-wife, Lina Lazaar, reportedly tied the knot at the Paris Opera House back in 2012, but the marriage was over by the time he was seen with Rihanna.

Hassan and Rihanna first sparked rumors when they were seen having a steamy make-out session in Spain on June 27.

Since then, she has been very busy promoting her new movie Valerian and celebrating Crop Over Festival in her native land. Hassan is wheeling and dealing in the Toyota business. We still have to wait some more and see if the relationship becomes serious.