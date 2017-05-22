Rihanna Thinks Drake Is A ‘Bullsh***r’ After Calling Nicki Minaj The ‘Love Of His Life’ At 2017 BBMAs

Drake had a fantastic time at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards last night in Nevada. The Canadian pop music star broke all kinds of records and flirted with beautiful ladies.

In a moment of extreme joy after winning a top prize, he called his frequent collaborator, Nicki Minaj, the “love of his life.”

The 30-year-old hip-hop star said: “I want to say, Nicki Minaj, I am so glad we found our way back because I love you and I could never ever ever see it any other way!”

After the sentence was pronounced, social media immediately lit up because people thought that this description was reserved for his on-and-off girlfriend, Rihanna.

The Barbadian pop music star is “over” her situation with Drake, and she no longer cares about what he says or does.

An insider said: “Rihanna‘s so tired of seeing, hearing and discussing Drake. She is over him and has been for a very long time.”

People close to the woman, whose fans like to call RiRi, believe that Drake is a real “bullsh*tter” and nothing that comes out of his mouth should be taken at face value.

The source added: “The same grand gestures he did for her, he‘s now doing for Nicki. And he‘ll do it for the next girl and the one after that. Rih just hopes that Nicki is not stupid and thinks that she is Drake’s one and only girl because she had to learn that the hard way.”

That statement makes sense because Rihanna and Drake have had a very complicated relationship.

At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, he presented her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and after delivering a very touching speech he tried to kiss the “Rude Boy” artist who dodged it without a care.

Here is what Drake told Rihanna at the event last year: “But most of all, we love the woman who has not changed since day one. She is someone I have been in love with since I was 22 years old. She is one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I have looked up to her even though she is younger than me.”

That was vintage Drake trying to close the deal, but things never materialized, and he ended up dating Jennifer Lopez for a few weeks.

Drake has never been able to hold a place similar to Chris Brown’s in Rihanna’s heart, and she has grown tired of his antics.

The person in the know added: “She is at a point in her life where all she wants is to be happy and free of the bullsh-t.” And, Ri feels as free as a bird when she is not worrying about Drake 24/7. Her past with him is “old and tired.”

It seems that RiRi has moved on.