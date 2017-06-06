Rihanna Slams Fat-Shamers With Gucci Mane Meme And Her Supporters Love It

Rihanna has had enough of people turning her weight into a hot topic on talk shows and elsewhere, so she is fighting back.

Fat-shamers, be aware, RiRi is not here for your mockery because she knows she can get back in top shape in no time.

Here is what went down! In the past few months, the popular R&B and pop star was photographed on several occasions looking a lot fuller than her usual self.

#Rihanna's been eating good 👏🏾👀 📸: Robert [email protected] A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 28, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

The photos started a bunch of rumors about her being pregnant with Chris Brown or Drake’s baby. Social media was all over the matter, and commenters were split into three groups.

Some were quick to call her fat and urged her to put down the burgers. Others came to her defense and stated that she looks better now with the few extra pounds.

The third category of people were adamant, she had a little bun in the oven and congratulated her on the supposed pregnancy.

The “Work” singer remained silent the whole time. Things changed this week when she took to social media and subtly addressed the saga.

😢 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

The superstar shared a funny meme where rapper Gucci Mane can be seen with a little extra weight in 2007 compared to him being fit in 2017.

She used the following caption: “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, then you don’t get me at my 2017 Gucci Mane.”

The update went viral and seems to be a decent way of putting an end to the endless conversations about her weight.

It is also an intelligent play to remove the focus on her out of this world behavior during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors where she regularly antagonized fans of the Californian team.

Rihanna is a huge fan of LeBron James.