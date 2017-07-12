Rihanna Shows Endless Legs In New Ads For Manolo Blahnik Collection – Photos Stun Fans

Rihanna appears in new ads for her third Manolo Blahnik shoe collection wearing nothing but a dressing gown.

It is a well-known fact that Rihanna lives by the motto – the raunchier, the better.

With that in mind, here are the two ads released by the famous Spanish fashion designer.

The first one has the diva in a gold silky dressing gown sitting on a bathroom sink.

The “Stay” singer shows off lots of cleavage and her endless and toned legs.

Rihanna glams up the look with pearls and a large emerald ring that matches the So Stoned sandals which feature green Swarovski crystals.

For the second picture, Hassan Jameel’s new girlfriend is sitting near a bed with her legs crossed.

The Barbadian entertainer is wearing an oversized gown that revealed her bare shoulder.

She is modeling a pair of translucent or acrylic glass sandals that feature sapphires and red stones on the strap.

Fans are ecstatic with comments like these: “I can’t describe u by word, my lady. The most beautiful legs in the world WITH shoes I can wear.”

When she launched the collection, she said: “The day I see a woman in the street wearing my shoes… I am sorry for that woman because I am going to literally run after her, shouting, ‘Stop! Selfie! Who are you? Where did you get them?’ I am going to have a moment!”

This is Rihanna’s final collaboration with the high-end shoe brand, but to get your hands on a pair, it will cost a lot of money.

The limited-edition styles range in price from $1,325 to $2,325.

The actress is now focusing on her brand called Fenty Puma by Rihanna.

She recently revealed why she decided to make it unisex: “I always wanted to do what my brothers were doing. I always wanted to play the games they played and play rough and wear pants and go outside. Women feel empowered when they can do the things that are supposed to be only for men, you know?. It breaks boundaries, it is liberating, and it is empowering when you feel like, Well, I can do that, too.”

In that same interview, she spoke about how proud she was to work with Dior.

She confessed: “The Dior aspect. I was already proud to be a Dior woman, but to be a black Dior woman and the first: It did something else for me.”

Rihanna’s mother, Monica Braithwaite, was present and gave a few details on her fashion game.

The proud mom stated: “You never knew what she would want. One time she wanted to have pants, another time she wanted to have a lot of frills. Always changing. Always switching it up. She has always been like that.”

