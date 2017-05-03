FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Fashion

Rihanna Shades Nicki Minaj Over Met Gala Outfit

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/03/2017
Rihanna Nicki MinajCredit: Vanity Fair

Rihanna is shading Nicki Minaj over her Met Gala outfit after the rapper embarrassed herself on social media.

Monday night, the annual Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Gala, took place in New York and once more Rihanna stole the show by doing something very simple – playing by the rules.

The theme for 2017 was Comme des Garçons in honor of Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo who is famous for pushing the boundaries of fashion with wild ideas, sculptures, and painting like dresses.

The long list of attendees was asked to be fashion forward – but instead – a majority played it safe with sheer dresses and designer gowns.

However, Rihanna stole the show with an over-the-top Comme des Garçons piece by Kawakubo that featured 3D flowers. She completed the look with a top knot, red eyeshadow, and strappy stiletto heels.

Dozens of publications announced Rihanna as the best dressed of the night and Minaj, who sported a red and black H&M dress, shared a post on Instagram with a list of 23 publications that included her on their best-dressed list.

Minutes later, Minaj found out the list was fake, she deleted it, and Rihanna mocked her with a list of her own.

This is not the first time, Rihanna has poked fun at Minaj; she has picked a side in the Remy feud.

A source said at the time: “Rihanna loves Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj equally. Both of those divas had to fight to get to this stage. Remy was locked down but still kept her pen on the paper writing vicious lyrics. Nicki works harder than anyone in the biz and doesn’t turn anything down but her collar. She’s quick to jump in the studio or on a plane to headline a show — she’s bomb. Rihanna respects both of them and absolutely would collaborate with either one of them in the future.”

No matter how you spin it, Minaj lost this round.

