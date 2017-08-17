FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
chris brown bernice burgos kim kardashian rihanna karrueche tran nicki minaj chris pratt bella thorne kylie jenner kanye west drake tyga scott disick bella hadid adriana lima kourtney kardashian ashley graham kendall jenner khloe kardashian danny fujikawa macaulay culkin jeremy meeks amber rose
Home » Fashion

Rihanna Reunites With Hassan Jameel For Date Night In London After Being Weeks Apart

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/17/2017
0
0


Rihanna Reunites With Hassan Jameel For Date Night In London After Being Weeks ApartSource: bet.com

Rihanna was reportedly spotted out with rumored boyfriend Hassan Jameel in London on August 16. This happened after more weeks in which they haven’t been seen together at all.

Rihanna seems to have spent an evening with her billionaire hottie Hassan Jameel at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on August 16, according to Daily Mail.

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

She looked gorgeous, and she chose a super casual outfit: a sexy black dress, an oversized Ralph Lauren jacket and gold heels.

Maybe that jacket was Hassan’s, who knows? Rihanna was whisked away into her car after her special night out.

Rihanna and Hassan haven’t been seen together since June when they were caught making out very passionately in Spain.

They were pictured on a grocery run together in Ibiza and looked very happy to be spending time with one another.

As far as we know, their romance is nothing very serious at the moment, but they could become a full-fledged couple sometime in the future, according to a close source.

A source who is very close to Rihanna said that she’s having fun with Hassan and he’s really sweet to her.

The insider also learned that Hassan loves to spoil Rihanna.

She ‘feels overwhelmed by sweet gifts and romantic gestures from her new guy.’

Rihanna reportedly enjoyed a date night with her hunky man just after a sneak-peek of Chris Brown’s upcoming documentary broke the whole Internet.

He talked candidly about his tumultuous relationship with her. He went into great detail about the horrible 2009 fight that ended their relationship.

 

Face by @fentybeauty

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

After she allegedly kicked him, Chris punched her and busted her lip.

‘So from there she spit blood in my face and I was like, Yo!’ he revealed. ‘It enraged me more and it was a real fight in a car.’

Advertisement

Rihanna and Chris have moved on from that terrible night since then. But, without a doubt,  it is not easy for her to have to relive those painful memories.

Post Views: 0

Read more about chris brown rihanna Hassan Jameel

Advertisement

You may also like
Here’s How Chris Brown And Rihanna’s Relationship Changed After Abuse-Drama
08/16/2017
Chris Brown Reveals Rihanna Was ‘Spitting Blood’ During The Fight That Ended Their Relationship
08/16/2017
Chris Brown And Rihanna’s Fans Spar Over His Crop Over Festival Photo ‘Like’ – Drake Hated The Move
08/16/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *