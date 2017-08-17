Rihanna Reunites With Hassan Jameel For Date Night In London After Being Weeks Apart

Rihanna was reportedly spotted out with rumored boyfriend Hassan Jameel in London on August 16. This happened after more weeks in which they haven’t been seen together at all.

Rihanna seems to have spent an evening with her billionaire hottie Hassan Jameel at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on August 16, according to Daily Mail.

She looked gorgeous, and she chose a super casual outfit: a sexy black dress, an oversized Ralph Lauren jacket and gold heels.

Maybe that jacket was Hassan’s, who knows? Rihanna was whisked away into her car after her special night out.

Rihanna and Hassan haven’t been seen together since June when they were caught making out very passionately in Spain.

They were pictured on a grocery run together in Ibiza and looked very happy to be spending time with one another.

As far as we know, their romance is nothing very serious at the moment, but they could become a full-fledged couple sometime in the future, according to a close source.

A source who is very close to Rihanna said that she’s having fun with Hassan and he’s really sweet to her.

The insider also learned that Hassan loves to spoil Rihanna.

She ‘feels overwhelmed by sweet gifts and romantic gestures from her new guy.’

Rihanna reportedly enjoyed a date night with her hunky man just after a sneak-peek of Chris Brown’s upcoming documentary broke the whole Internet.

He talked candidly about his tumultuous relationship with her. He went into great detail about the horrible 2009 fight that ended their relationship.

After she allegedly kicked him, Chris punched her and busted her lip.

‘So from there she spit blood in my face and I was like, Yo!’ he revealed. ‘It enraged me more and it was a real fight in a car.’

Rihanna and Chris have moved on from that terrible night since then. But, without a doubt, it is not easy for her to have to relive those painful memories.