Rihanna Responds To Body-Shamers Who’ve Noticed Her New “Curves”

Rihanna looks a lot different these days, as the singer has gotten a little bigger. Many critics are overly focused on her weight, but she doesn’t care! Rihanna looked great at the Valerian premiere in Paris on Tuesday, where she showed off her new body and pink bra with a skirt.

The publication, The Hollywood Life, revealed that a source told them the 29-year-old feels great about her new look.

The insider claimed, “Rihanna is happy and feels, great, sexy, and more confident than she ever has before with her new curves. She thinks she looks great and has no plans on changing for anyone. Rihanna thinks that people need to stop obsessing over her body on social media and just do their own thing rather than focusing on her.”

#VALERIAN premiere in Paris!!! 🇫🇷 @caradelevingne A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

As for who the singer has been linked with lately, the Kiss It Better pop-star has been dating the businessman, Hassan Jameel, who was also romantically linked to Naomi Campbell in the past.

The friend added, “she has always wanted a man who can handle her and is not intimidated by her femininity.”

Another insider claimed that everything between Hassan Rihanna is going great because he “treats her like a princess” and she’s “never been with such a sweet guy.”

Despite the criticism from some social media trolls, her new shape is attracting all kinds of high fashion types.

She currently has a new shoe line with Monolo Blahnik and is even modeling for Chopard. Hollywood appears to be interested in working with the star as well, as director Luc Besson claims she will be on board for a role in the epic Valerian and The City Of A Thousand Planets. She also co-stars alongside Ethan Hawke in a new movie about a seedy club and burlesque dancers.