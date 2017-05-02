FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
rihanna Met Gala kendall jenner kylie jenner katy perry jennifer lawrence nicki minaj paris jackson gigi hadid donald trump bella hadid kanye west pamela anderson ivanka trump Karl Lagerfeld meryl streep kim kardashian tiffany trump ashley graham khloe kardashian Pierpaolo Piccioli
Home » Fashion

Rihanna Reigns As The Queen Of Fashion At Met Gala 2017!

Todd Malm Posted On 05/02/2017
0
0


Rihanna At This Year's Met GalaSource: Billboard.com

Met Gala is known for being a fundraiser that brings out the most eccentric fashion. That is the whole point of the event. The luxe annual celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City was packed this year again, with the likes of Rihanna, Madonna, and the Kardashians.

Advertisement

Fans of the event don’t expect to see standard gowns and dresses but rather would see their favorite celebrities let their freak flags fly.

This year fans declared Rihanna as the best-dressed celebrity at the fundraiser, after showing up in a gorgeously ornate Comme Des Garcons dress, complete with a top knot, matching eye shadow and stiletto heels with straps traveling all the way up the legs.

Many guests of the night flirted with the theme of the Avant Garde Rei Kawakubo/Comme De Garcon, but this year, Rihanna leaped into the role in a way that was both over-the-top but still able to look good. She won the heart of the internet and the fashion flock alike.

The Met Gala is the main spectacle of the fashion calendar, and Rihanna’s outfit encapsulated the theme of the event like no one else.

This year’s theme was based on the Tokyo fashion designer Rei Kawakuboas, and the event serves as the first year a Met Gala event is devoted to one specific fashion icon.

Rihanna has always been a fashion girl; a person only needs to look at the popularity of her shoe and clothing lines.

At the Met Gala she attended in 2015, Rihanna wore a sweeping goldenrod cape by Guo Pei

#metgala 2015 #rihanna @badgalriri

A post shared by robyn zuzu (@rihannan_my_baby) on

that simultaneously excited fashion insiders and became one of the internet’s favorite fashion meme’s.

Advertisement

It’s her unrivaled excellence at fashion’s biggest night that’s separated her from the ordinary as an icon of style.

Post Views: 0

Read more about Met Gala rihanna

You may also like
Ryan Reynolds Admits Blake Lively Made Him A More Empathetic Person
05/02/2017
Critics Praise Paris Jackson Debut Appearance At The Met Gala!
05/02/2017
Katy Perry Slammed For Her Bizarre Fashion Choice At Met Gala
05/01/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *