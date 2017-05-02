Rihanna Reigns As The Queen Of Fashion At Met Gala 2017!

Met Gala is known for being a fundraiser that brings out the most eccentric fashion. That is the whole point of the event. The luxe annual celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City was packed this year again, with the likes of Rihanna, Madonna, and the Kardashians.

Fans of the event don’t expect to see standard gowns and dresses but rather would see their favorite celebrities let their freak flags fly.

This year fans declared Rihanna as the best-dressed celebrity at the fundraiser, after showing up in a gorgeously ornate Comme Des Garcons dress, complete with a top knot, matching eye shadow and stiletto heels with straps traveling all the way up the legs.

HONESTLY DAS IT. DATSSS ITTTT pic.twitter.com/O7ZHDiPoot — Rachel Effendy (@RachelEffendy) May 2, 2017

Many guests of the night flirted with the theme of the Avant Garde Rei Kawakubo/Comme De Garcon, but this year, Rihanna leaped into the role in a way that was both over-the-top but still able to look good. She won the heart of the internet and the fashion flock alike.

The Met Gala is the main spectacle of the fashion calendar, and Rihanna’s outfit encapsulated the theme of the event like no one else.

This year’s theme was based on the Tokyo fashion designer Rei Kawakuboas, and the event serves as the first year a Met Gala event is devoted to one specific fashion icon.

#RIHANNA HAS WON EVERYTHING FOREVER. NO NEED TO TRY ANYTHING EVER AGAIN BECAUSE SHE HAS ALREADY WON IT! #metgala #MetKawakubo #metgala2017 pic.twitter.com/YySBVC4ylW — The Remedy Podcast (@RemedyPodcast) May 2, 2017

Rihanna has always been a fashion girl; a person only needs to look at the popularity of her shoe and clothing lines.

At the Met Gala she attended in 2015, Rihanna wore a sweeping goldenrod cape by Guo Pei

#metgala 2015 #rihanna @badgalriri A post shared by robyn zuzu (@rihannan_my_baby) on May 1, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

that simultaneously excited fashion insiders and became one of the internet’s favorite fashion meme’s.

It’s her unrivaled excellence at fashion’s biggest night that’s separated her from the ordinary as an icon of style.