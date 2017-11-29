FREE NEWSLETTER
Rihanna Only Sleeps Three Or Four Hours A Night; What’s Her Reason?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/29/2017
Rihanna confessed that she only sleeps for ‘three or four hours a night’. She has admitted she finds it tough to switch off from the demands of her daily life at night and, as a result, she gets less sleep each evening compared to the average person.

 

#STUNNA drops TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST!! @fentybeauty @sephora @harveynichols #SephoraInJCP

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

She said that ‘I have a lot of trouble switching off. Even when I get home early, which means before 1 a.m., I start binge-watching shows or documentaries, which I love. I can’t go straight to bed. I only sleep three or four hours a night.’

Rihanna regards the likes of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Tina Turner to be among the most significant inspirations in her own life.

Rihanna was reportedly also inspired by the late Princess Diana – and in particular, the so-called revenge dress she wore to the Serpentine Gallery’s summer party in 1994, shortly after it emerged Prince Charles had been unfaithful to her.

She told French Vogue magazine that ‘Every time a man cheats on you or mistreats you, you need a revenge dress. Every woman knows that. But whether her choice of this knockdown dress was conscious or not, I am touched by the idea that even Princess Diana could suffer like any ordinary woman. This Diana Bad B***h moment blew me away.’

 

waiting for #STUNNA like…. Only 5 days left.. @fentybeauty

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna previously admitted that her fashion sense was hugely influenced by her male friends, recalling that ‘When I was 13 or 14, I didn’t want to wear what my mom wanted me to wear. I was very much a boy in my style, my demeanor. All my friends were guys. I loved things that boys did. I loved being easy with my clothes. I loved wearing hats and scarves and snapbacks on my head. It was my way of rebelling. I wanted to dress like my brother,’ she continued.

‘After a while, it was just easier for Mom to dress us both the same. We wore the same jeans, the same T-shirts,’ Rihanna concluded.

1 Comment

Delina Richardson
11/30/2017 at 5:34 pm
Reply

I’m sure hate affects her weight, sleep is very important in maintaining a healthy weight.


