Rihanna Might Be Pregnant – New Photo Sparks Rumors And Debate

R&B and pop music star Rihanna has many people talking on the Internet at the moment. No, it is not about her upcoming movie with Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o.

She is also not releasing a new album or getting back with one of her famous exes like Chris Brown and Drake.

The “Rude Boy” singer is grabbing headlines because, in a few recent photos, her flawless physique appears to be slightly fuller.

Online commenters want to know what is going on. Is she pregnant? Did she have an extra burger?

So many questions that are there to remind the world of its obsession with weight and appearance.

The entertainment industry is very unforgiving when it comes to looks, and two or three pounds can make or break a career.

This reality is even more brutal when women are concerned.

Society demands that they be at their best at all time even when it is a famous pop culture sensation like Rihanna who is considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet.

It is highly unlikely that Rihanna is pregnant, but she could be trying to do this on her own.

At 29 years old and with her bank account she could be, and it would not be anyone’s problem because she can take care of herself and a child.

And if she had a few extra burgers, what is the problem? When she is ready, she can probably lose the extra weight in a short amount of time.

Some people are saying that she might have quit smoking or drinking and this is contributing to the weight gain.

If that is the case, more power to her. It means she is maturing and taking better care of herself.

A few fans did show love to the Barbadian diva and praised her for looking even better now and asked her not to change a thing.