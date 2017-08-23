Rihanna Just Bought A Brand New $6.8 Million Mansion!

Rihanna is living the baller lifestyle, to say the least. She has certainly put in the work like her widely successful song proclaims. E! News confirmed the Barbados native just dropped $6.8 million on a home in the Hollywood Hills and from the looks of the place, she spent her money on the finer things in life.

The modern-style estate sits on half an acre, and it overlooks the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.

The house itself is a 7,310 square-foot property.

It looks like the singer for, “Love On The Brain,” is finally settling down in Los Angeles for good.

She allegedly bought a home for $12 million in 2012 but took up residence in an unknown location between 2014 and 2016.

These aren’t her only properties.

Rihanna also has a place in her home country, Barbados, where she allegedly spent $22 million.

The singer’s new home is extreme, to say the least, with its own fitness center, pool, and a view overlooking the city.

With all that being said, is it really a good business decision to be spending money like that on a home?

If you’ve been following Celebrity Insider lately, you’ll know that Johnny Depp spent so much of his money that he’s currently going into debt.

The actor reportedly spent $30,000 on wine alone per month! That’s right, per month! We hope Rihanna continues to turn out hit singles because she’s going to need it to pay off all of the property taxes she’s going to owe! There’s a famous introduction to a song called, “Rockstar” by the hip-hop group called Cypress Hill, where the narrator, in the beginning, says to “save your money” because a hit single doesn’t last long!