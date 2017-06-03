Rihanna Is Obsessed With LeBron James, Some People Want His Wife Savannah Brinson To Do Something About It

Cavaliers fans are hoping that Savannah Brinson will break her silence and tell Rihanna to stop obsessing over her husband, LeBron James.

Poor Brinson, her social media accounts have been flooded with hundreds of comments by people who are upset by the way Rihanna behaves around Mr. James.

During Game One of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, believe it or not, despite stellar performances by James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, Rihanna was the one who grabbed headlines.

Rihanna did the dab for Warriors’ fans, heckled Durant, walked on the court several times, and had a mini-clash with Apple senior vice president, also a Warrior fan, Eddy Cue, who yelled at her, “Tell that b***h to sit down.,”

At the end of the game, (Golden State Warriors won), Rihanna was caught on camera telling a Warriors’ supporter: “The King Is Still King, [email protected] ”

At this point, Rihanna seems to have a real obsession with the baller.

Last year during the 2016 NBA Playoffs, the controversial Barbadian star had people shaking their heads and rolling their eyes after she posted a picture where she was wearing a bikini with LeBron’s number “23” written in sunblock on her stomach.

As if the photo was not enough, the “Rude Boy” singer tagged James on the post.

The pop star went on to share half of a dozen bizarre pictures where she was showing the world how much she supports and loves James.

Rihanna’s actions led to rumors that she was hooking up with the basketball player. People on social media are begging Brinson to do something.

One person said: “I am pretty sure your husband is cheating on you with Rihanna she is obsessed with him.”

Bae! Lol 🤗😢👑🏆💍 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 19, 2016 at 8:59pm PDT

Another wrote: “Tell Rihanna to stay away from your husband, that is not normal.”

No too long ago, rumors surfaced that James was cheating with an Instagram model, he never commented on the story. Instead, he beamed about his wife.

He said: “I just told my wife the other day, I apologized to her. She was like ‘What are you apologizing for?’ I said, ‘Because the journey that I’m on to want to be the greatest to ever play this game or to the point where no one ever forgets what I accomplished, I’ve at times lost the fact of how important you are to this whole thing. … I want you to understand that along this journey while I’m playing this game there will be times that I lose the fact of how important you and my three kids are – my babies are.’ “

#StuntBackSundays #StillMood A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 19, 2016 at 8:43pm PDT

Do not expect James’ wife to publicly shame Rihanna nor call her out because she seems to be a very private person who is solely focused on her family.

What are your thoughts on Rihanna’s constant flirting with a very married James?