Rihanna Is “Harvard University’s Humanitarian of the Year”

None other than Rihanna has been named 2017’s Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year.

As it turns out, the award-winning singer will receive yet another award – this time for her humanitarian contributions.

The honorific title is called Harvard Foundation’s Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award and the ceremony will take place on February 28.

The prestigious award is coming as recognition of her philanthropic efforts.

The head o the Harvard Foundation, Dr. S. Allen Counter praised Rihanna’s humanitarian efforts by stating:

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” he first noted.

Furthermore, “She has also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program.” The said program was named after her beloved grandparents and it targets students from Caribbean countries attending college in the United States.

Meanwhile, she also supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project that provides children with access to education in more than 60 developing countries, “giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today.”

The singer is understandably very honored by the recognition she is going to receive but nothing is more rewarding than the actual positive change she brought in the world.

Other people named Harvard University’s Humanitarian of the Year prior to Rihanna were activist Malala Yousafzai, actor James Earl Jones and four U.N. secretaries general.