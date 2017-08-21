Rihanna Is Happy With Hassan Jameel – Chris Brown Was ‘Messy,’ Claims Source

Boy, bye! Rihanna is loving life with new beau, Hassan Jameel, because he is very different from “messy” Chris Brown.

Rihanna is not doing too much talking about the romance with her Saudi billionaire boyfriend.

However, a family friend, who seems to know the ins and out of the new affair, is spilling the beans in the media.

According to an insider, RiRi is determined to do the opposite she did with the R&B singer.

This time around, the Barbadian actress and singer will keep her relationship private. Additionally, she will not be rushing to make things official.

The person in the know told HollywoodLife: “Hassan is a very private person, especially when it comes to his love life.He does not want to bring any shame to his family name by having his every move splashed all over the tabloids, and being the subject of any public dramas. Hassan’s fortune provides him the luxury of living a rock star life — dating beautiful women, jetting around the world, limos, staying in the very best hotels. But it also allows him to pay for a huge security detail, which he uses to maintain his privacy.”

The chatty source said Jameel agrees that is the best way to move forward and added: “Rihanna is cool with keeping things out of the spotlight. After the nightmare she went through with Chris she does not want to have another splashy public romance—and she loves the fact that Hassan does not want to be in the spotlight, or be famous, there’s no competition between them, he allows her to be the star and to shine. Hassan’s very different from the other guys Rihanna’s dated, and they have a really ‘grown-up’ relationship, with no petty games or drama. Hassan allows Rihanna all the freedom she desires, but also provides her with the stability of being in a relationship, it is the best of both worlds, and Rihanna’s loving it.”

According to another source, the lovebirds are currently talking about marriage and having a family together.

If all goes as planned, do not be surprised that Rihanna gets pregnant in 2018.