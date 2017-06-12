Rihanna Is Furious At Chris Brown For Using 2009 Beating To Sell His Film – Dances With Niece Majesty To Forget It All

Chris Brown made Rihanna furious, so she decided to dance her headache away with the best and cutest partner ever – her niece, Majesty.
This weekend, an adorable video of Rihanna surfaced where she is seen wearing a long floral dress and having the time of her life on the dance floor with Majesty who was celebrating her third birthday.
The Barbadian singer threw a lavish party with a very appropriate theme, “Majesty Hills,” for her niece. According to partygoers, Rihanna made sure Majesty was the queen of the event.
The little girl wore a cute white dress by a big name designer and matching glittery shoes.
Money is not an issue for Rihanna, so she hired the best catering service, had unique cakes including one that looked like a Louis Vuitton bag and another that resembled Tiffany’s boxes
The “Stay” singer showered her little princess with expensive gifts that included toys and fancy dresses.
A close source to Rihanna has come forward to say that she desperately needed the wonderful moment that she got with her family and friends because Brown has been pushing her buttons.
Last week, it was confirmed that the new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, features a good portion that focuses on the fight that occurred on the eve of the 2009 Grammys.
The film explained on that fateful night, Rihanna ran into a woman that Brown had cheated with, and she confronted him.
She later found out that he was still texting the side-chick and things escalated. While in his Lamborghini, driving back home, Brown severely beat Rihanna and left her on the side of the road.
A source close to the “Love On The Brain” artist said she is angry and surprised that Brown is still talking about one of the darkest moments of their lives.
The source said: “Rihanna is pretty pissed Chris, 28, is bringing up their old drama again.”
According to the person, Rihanna is still traumatized by what happened that night, and she is baffled by the fact that Brown is using it to sell his film.
The friend explained: “She never wants to be put in that position again, and she still carries pretty deep scars, as much as she tries to act otherwise.The experience itself was hugely traumatic, but the way it played out so publicly added yet further to the trauma.”
Rihanna has moved on, and Brown should do the same, according to the pal.
The insider shared: “Rihanna wants to be known as this fierce, independent, strong woman—not be tainted with this weak, victim label.”
At this point, Mr. Brown will do anything to further his career.
She sound dumb. Nobody made her “furious” but herself she did that to herself because for one his movie is called what again? Welcome to MY life. Wasnt she in his life? Wasnt she apart of his life? Didnt that affect his life? For him not to talk about that in his own documentary About HIS LIFE means that he is not talking about everything that happened in his life good or bad. Regardless the past or not it happened. It changed him and it changed her. Even when they both get old and die being that they are celebrities it will never be deleted from history, the internet, etc. She cant avoid what happened neither can chris. 10 years from now it will come up again. 30 years it will come up again. I guess everytime its spoken up she will be furious. That what happens when you are a celebrity. Your life is brodcasted to everyone. I doubt its about money. Every song he has made has been a hit. His shows are sold out. He has his clothing line in more then 3 different states. I dont think money is a issue. He’s really doing it for the fans who want to know his thoughts and what he feels and want to say. The term documentary should speak for itself. She just need to chill because at the end of the day she is a rich beautiful woman who could have any man or woman she wanted and will still be one of the most popular influental females artist in history. When your that big nothing small like an ex bringing up the past. (Which every ex does know matter who you are) whether its the past or present it shouldnt affect you because at the end of the day she is a celebrity who can do, go, move anywhere she wants and live a happy care free life because of who she is.