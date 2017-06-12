Rihanna Is Furious At Chris Brown For Using 2009 Beating To Sell His Film – Dances With Niece Majesty To Forget It All

Chris Brown made Rihanna furious, so she decided to dance her headache away with the best and cutest partner ever – her niece, Majesty.

This weekend, an adorable video of Rihanna surfaced where she is seen wearing a long floral dress and having the time of her life on the dance floor with Majesty who was celebrating her third birthday.

The Barbadian singer threw a lavish party with a very appropriate theme, “Majesty Hills,” for her niece. According to partygoers, Rihanna made sure Majesty was the queen of the event.

The little girl wore a cute white dress by a big name designer and matching glittery shoes.

Money is not an issue for Rihanna, so she hired the best catering service, had unique cakes including one that looked like a Louis Vuitton bag and another that resembled Tiffany’s boxes

The “Stay” singer showered her little princess with expensive gifts that included toys and fancy dresses.

A close source to Rihanna has come forward to say that she desperately needed the wonderful moment that she got with her family and friends because Brown has been pushing her buttons.

Last week, it was confirmed that the new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, features a good portion that focuses on the fight that occurred on the eve of the 2009 Grammys.

The film explained on that fateful night, Rihanna ran into a woman that Brown had cheated with, and she confronted him.

She later found out that he was still texting the side-chick and things escalated. While in his Lamborghini, driving back home, Brown severely beat Rihanna and left her on the side of the road.

A source close to the “Love On The Brain” artist said she is angry and surprised that Brown is still talking about one of the darkest moments of their lives.

The source said: “Rihanna is pretty pissed Chris, 28, is bringing up their old drama again.”

According to the person, Rihanna is still traumatized by what happened that night, and she is baffled by the fact that Brown is using it to sell his film.

The friend explained: “She never wants to be put in that position again, and she still carries pretty deep scars, as much as she tries to act otherwise.The experience itself was hugely traumatic, but the way it played out so publicly added yet further to the trauma.”

Rihanna has moved on, and Brown should do the same, according to the pal.

The insider shared: “Rihanna wants to be known as this fierce, independent, strong woman—not be tainted with this weak, victim label.”

At this point, Mr. Brown will do anything to further his career.