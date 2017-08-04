Rihanna ‘Hurt’ Seeing Drake And Nicki Minaj Together; She Always Knew He Was ‘Obsessed’ With Her

Rihanna suspected that Drake had a thing for Nicki Minaj for a very long time and now her worst nightmare seems to come true. Check the details on how hurt she is.

Rihanna tapped into her sixth sense only to realize that she was right all along.

She always had a feeling that Drake would wander over to the dark side also known as Nicki Minaj’s bedroom.

There is a new report that claims the rappers are dating and now Rihanna is beating herself up for getting involved with a man whose low level of commitment made her feel uneasy.

‘Things didn’t end well when she and Drake broke up last year,’ a source confessed.

‘She still has strong feelings over it. Seeing him with Nicki hurts, but she always felt like he was obsessed with her. Their connection comes as no surprise to Rihanna.’

This doesn’t really come as a surprise for us either. Only a couple of days ago, Drake, had his eyes glued to Nicki at the Fam Jam celebrity soccer game on July 28.

When she was arching her back to pose for photos, Drake seemed to enjoy a lot her curves, and he stared at her without any shame.

The next time we saw this rumored couple together, they were partying up a storm in Miami.

Once again he couldn’t take his eyes of her and everyone even the media caught the wind of their skyrocketing chemistry.

After seeing all these things, Rihanna is more confident than ever in her decision to dump the womanizer.

‘She definitely has no plans to get back together with Drake,’ the insider continues. ‘As far as she’s concerned, Nicki can have him. In fact, she thinks they should go ahead and make it official.’