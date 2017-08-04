FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
drake kelly ripa Anderson East kylie jenner kristen stewart beyonce blac chyna Jasmine Washington joseline hernandez Nas heather dubrow TJ Miller dave chappelle angelina jolie Chris Lopez bernice burgos kris jenner priscilla presley nene leakes nicki minaj t.i. kandi burruss barack obama
Home » Entertainment

Rihanna ‘Hurt’ Seeing Drake And Nicki Minaj Together; She Always Knew He Was ‘Obsessed’ With Her

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/04/2017
0
534 Views
0


Rihanna ‘Hurt’ Seeing Drake And Nicki Minaj Together; She Always Knew He Was ‘Obsessed’ With HerSource: eonline.com

Rihanna suspected that Drake had a thing for Nicki Minaj for a very long time and now her worst nightmare seems to come true. Check the details on how hurt she is.

Rihanna tapped into her sixth sense only to realize that she was right all along.

She always had a feeling that Drake would wander over to the dark side also known as Nicki Minaj’s bedroom.

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

There is a new report that claims the rappers are dating and now Rihanna is beating herself up for getting involved with a man whose low level of commitment made her feel uneasy.

‘Things didn’t end well when she and Drake broke up last year,’ a source confessed.

‘She still has strong feelings over it. Seeing him with Nicki hurts, but she always felt like he was obsessed with her. Their connection comes as no surprise to Rihanna.’

This doesn’t really come as a surprise for us either. Only a couple of days ago, Drake, had his eyes glued to Nicki at the Fam Jam celebrity soccer game on July 28.

When she was arching her back to pose for photos, Drake seemed to enjoy a lot her curves, and he stared at her without any shame.

The next time we saw this rumored couple together, they were partying up a storm in Miami.

 

Mood

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Once again he couldn’t take his eyes of her and everyone even the media caught the wind of their skyrocketing chemistry.

After seeing all these things, Rihanna is more confident than ever in her decision to dump the womanizer.

Advertisement

‘She definitely has no plans to get back together with Drake,’ the insider continues. ‘As far as she’s concerned, Nicki can have him. In fact, she thinks they should go ahead and make it official.’

Post Views: 534

Read more about drake nicki minaj rihanna

Advertisement

You may also like
Nicki Minaj Might Be Using Drake And Nas Dating Rumors For Publicity
08/03/2017
Are Drake And Nicki Minaj Dating?
08/03/2017
Nicki Minaj Is Helping Blac Chyna After Rob Kardashian Drama
08/03/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *