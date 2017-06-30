Rihanna hit by lawsuit from the wife of her past bodyguard

The famous superstar Rihanna is about to be sued by the wife of one of her former Irish bodyguards. The reason for this appears to be a loss of a pair of earrings, after the security guard was fired.

The Irish Mirror has reported that Dana Kavanagh is ready to go with her case to Dublin’s High Court, seeking justice for damages and loss of earrings.

A Complicated Matter

Geoff Keating, Dana’s husband, who is aged 38, is the former chief minder for the popular singer.

He has headed security for the Diamonds World Tour Rihanna has held back in 2013. He is a dad of four and comes from Dublin. Surprisingly, he claims that it’s some “crazy stuff” in the middle and that she was part of the family.

The case will appear in front of the High Court in Dublin next Monday. It wears the title Kavanagh vs. Fenty, coming from Rihanna’s full name: Rihanna Robyn Fenty.

The star, born in Barbados, did not issue any reply to the allegations. The legal firm Matheson will represent her and thus, she is not expected to be present in court.

A New Suit

This is, in fact, a new suit, since three years ago, Mr. Kearing has filed up another one, a defamation lawsuit initiated against the famous singer.

However, he dropped the action quite suddenly in 2015. In the previous case, Keating claimed he had been defamed in some false statements included in an email that was sent both to him and to his way. The emails were reportedly sent by Rihanna in July 2013.

Advertisement

According to him, the allegations had caused some significant damage to his reputation, business and family life, this in turn causing him anxiety and distress. Apparently, he had been working for Rihanna on her tour, but then he was unfairly dismissed and came back home.