Rihanna Gives Queen Elizabeth II A Makeover To Remember Despite Haters!

It may be Photoshop but it cannot be denied that Rihanna’s fashion sense and love for Queen Elizabeth isn’t there!

The Queen has just turned 91 years old and the singer wanted to give her a special makeover!

Riri took to social media to share a brand new and transformed Queen Elizabeth II wearing clothes clearly inspired by the artist’s own fashion sense.

y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion. 😂 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Rihanna’s heart-shaped fur became her signature look last year but now, the Queen proved she could bring a little elegance and royalty even to such an outfit.

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Obviously, it was all a joke and perhaps some people didn’t take it as they should but Rihanna didn’t care! She even shared a pic of her “bestie” wearing the same sparkly outfit she wore to Coachella. #twinziez

The caption of the original post should have featured lyrics from Gucci Mane’s “Both” but the words may be a little too raunchy for the Queen!

it's not that deep. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

This following look was inspired by Rihanna’s infamous Paper photo shoot. You can barely recognize the royal!

haters will say it's photoshop. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

It is safe to say that some followers did not appreciate Rihanna’s witty tribute to the Queen of England but without a doubt it was very memorable!

We should at least be glad that the images are Photoshopped because if the singer would’ve been allowed to actually style the Queen for her 91st birthday, the royal family would’ve died of shame!

However, we are certain that at such a respectable age and after celebrating 90 birthdays, you run out of ideas how to make your big day interesting! Rihanna styling the Queen would’ve been very fun for both of them!