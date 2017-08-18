FREE NEWSLETTER
Rihanna Gets ‘Protective’ Of Hassan Jameel Romance; She Fears Another Public Heartbreak After Drake

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/18/2017
Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel have gone totally underground with their romance. Check out some juicy details on how she is now trying to avoid any public heartbreak like the one she had with Drake.

After getting caught by the paparazzi while having a super hot make-out session in a Spanish pool back in June with Hassan, Rihanna has taken her romance with the Saudi billionaire off the grid.

 

‘Keeping her relationship with Hasaan out of the spotlight is a priority for Rihanna right now. She hates the avalanche of attention that happens whenever she’s got a new man; it always causes drama. She wants what she’s got with Hasaan to last, so she’s very protective,’ an insider stated.

In her previous romances with Drake and Chris Brown, she was delighted to be seen out with them hitting the clubs.

But things are not the same anymore, and she wants to keep her current romance away from the spotlight.

‘Most of the time they don’t even leave the house together, that’s how much she intends to avoid the attention and all the baggage that comes with it,’ the insider continues.

The two of them were last seen out in public when they jetted into Ibiza on June 29, but have managed to avoid cameras since then completely.

 

They will not be able to stay hidden the whole time, as Rihanna is super social and she wants to be out and about with him to show him off, according to that same insider.

The two of them had finally come out on August 16 when there were seen hitting up London’s Chiltern Firehouse when Hassan even walked her to her car in the rain.

Considering the way in which her fans went mad when they heard she is dating again, maybe it would be a wise choice to keep things hidden this time. Rihanna doesn’t want another heartbreak with the whole world watching anyway, according to the same source.

