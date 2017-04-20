Rihanna Feels Bad For Drake After Layla Lace Pregnancy Rumor

Rihanna apparently feels sorry for Drake after Instagram model Layla Lace accused him of getting her pregnant and bailing out on her.

It is believed that fans of the power couple known as Aubrih – Aubrey Drake Graham and Rihanna Fenty – will aways have hope that the pair will reconcile because every other day there are rumors about them popping up on the Internet.

Earlier today, a source close to Rihanna stepped out to say the singer was surprised to learn like the rest of the world that a curvaceous model had accused her on-and-off boyfriend of being her baby daddy.

Miss Lace said she met Drake and hooked up with the Young Money rapper earlier this year in London where they spent a romantic night in his lavish hotel room.

Fast forward to this week; she allegedly discovered that she was pregnant and reached out to the artist to reveal the baby news.

She claimed that Drake had a visceral reaction and threatened her via series of messages.

The model wrote: “LIKE WOW YOU ALREADY F***ED UP BY BRINGING A FEMALE THAT YOU ONLY MET IN 2 DAYS AROUND YA MANS !!! YOU LOOKING BAD OUT HERE !!! @djspadenyc. DON’T BE MAD CAUSE YOU GOT EXPOSED TOO!!! WHEN YOU AND YA MANS ARE READY TO STOP SENDING ME THREATENING TEXT MESSAGES I’M HERE !!!! (Didn’t leak those but i will if i have too !!!!). Wait, WHAT? ”

"😂 the lengths some people will go for a moment…we've seen it all" A post shared by @djspadenyc on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

A tipster claimed that Rihanna, who had hoped to be the one to carry Drake’s first child, feels sad that he is embroiled in such a messy situation.

The source said: “She’ll always have love and a soft spot for Drake, so the news still bothered her a bit. Rihanna knows he can be a player, but doesn’t believe any of the accusations. She’s totally Team Drake on this one!”

Meanwhile, DJ Spade, the man, who apparently introduced Layla Lace to his friend, Drake, showed proof that she is doing all of this for money.