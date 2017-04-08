Rihanna Disses Nicki Minaj By Liking Remy Ma And Papoose Photo On Instagram

Rihanna has joined in the ongoing feud between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma.

On Saturday, Remy Ma’s husband, Papoose, (the pair got married in 2004 hours before she was sentenced to New York State prison), took to Instagram where he shared an adorable video of himself and his wife sharing a kiss.

Papoose, born Shamele Mackie, and Ma are famous for promoting #blacklove on social media – so it was not all that surprising their post went viral with hundreds of likes and comments.

Fans were quick to notice that Rihanna found time out of her busy schedule to like the video.

This is the second jab Rihanna has taken at Minaj as rumors claimed that she wants to collaborate with the star of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: New York” reality television show.

Having fun with the #queen @remyma #blacklove A post shared by Papoose Mackie (@papoosepapoose) on Mar 30, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

A close source to Rihanna shared: “Rihanna loves Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj equally. Both of those divas had to fight to get to this stage. Remy was locked down but still kept her pen on the paper writing vicious lyrics. Nicki works harder than anyone in the biz and doesn’t turn anything down but her collar. She’s quick to jump in the studio or on a plane to headline a show — she’s bomb. Rihanna respects both of them and absolutely would collaborate with either one of them in the future.”

The spy added: “The last thing Rihanna wants or needs in her life is a feud with anyone, especially Nicki. She loves Nicki and thinks she’s fierce bi**h just like her who doesn’t take sh** from anyone.”

You will NEVER know your woman's full potential until you assure her she's the only 1 in your life #leadbyexample #blacklove happy #valentinesday A post shared by Papoose Mackie (@papoosepapoose) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

It is not known why Rihanna is itching for a fight with Minaj – a few days ago, she unfollowed the “Anaconda” femcee on Instagram.

At the time, sources claimed it was because Minaj was getting close to her on and off boyfriend, Drake, but Rihanna’s latest move seems to imply there is something deeper between the two Caribbean-born divas.