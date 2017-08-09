FREE NEWSLETTER
Rihanna Debuts Sizzling Brown Hair After Nicki Minaj Shaded Her Amid Karrueche Tran Detente

Mel Walker Posted On 08/09/2017
Rihanna New Hair ColorInstagram

Rihanna has debuted a sexy new hair color amid rumors that Nicki Minaj is calling her out on social media.

Bye, aqua blue hair and hello, hot brown hue.

This evening, the “Diamonds” singer debuted her new hairstyle on Instagram, and she used one of those popular features.

Fans from all over the world told her she was simply gorgeous.

Rihanna is also killing it on social media thanks to her over-the-top feather costume at the 2017 Crop Over festival in her native Barbados.

The photos from the event have captured the world’s attention.

They have received praises from her exes – Drake and Chris Brown.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Even Brown’s former ladylove – Karrueche Tran – has confessed that Rihanna looked sensational and she would love to have her killer curves.

An insider has stepped out to say that Tran is a big fan of RiRi and wants to be her friend.

The person claimed: “Kae is fully on team RiRi now; she thinks she is a total goddess. She would love it if they could become friends. They do cross paths from time to time, and Kae is hoping the next time they are in the same place they could have a conversation and bond over all the craziness they have been through with Chris.”

The chatty insider went on to explain: “Kae is already publicly showing signs of wanting to buddy up with RiRi, as she praised her for her amazing appearance at Crop Over Festival in Barbados over the weekend!”

Trendsetter 🖕🏽👅

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

The model and Claws actress told TMZ: “She looked f*cking good. I need to know what she has been doing. I need to get thick like that!”

One person, who is not complimenting Rihanna, is Nicki Minaj who apparently threw shade at her for the blue hair.

Minaj shared a picture of herself with a blue wig and captioned it: “Trendsetter.”

Rihanna’s fans slammed the Young Money artist by telling her that Lil Kim is the original blue-wig-wearing superstar.

