Rihanna Calls Chris Brown For His Birthday As And Karrueche Tran Serves Him With Restraining Order

Rihanna and Karrueche Tran celebrated Chris Brown’s birthday very differently. Rihanna opted to call Brown and share a sweet message with him, while Tran sent a restraining order.

Indeed, Rihanna and Tran are on opposite ends when it comes to the way they feel about their ex-boyfriend.

Let us start with Rihanna – a close source to the Barbadian diva said she called the father of one, sang happy birthday, and told him that she still loves him.

A source with knowledge of the situation said the gesture moved Brown.

The tipster told a popular entertainment website: “Rih was not about to let this day go by without hitting Chris up on his birthday.They FaceTimed and when he picked up she immediately started singing him happy birthday. He was speechless.”

The spy added: “His eyes lit up and he had the biggest smile on his face. He was bobbing his head when she was singing and when she was done he was like wow. They talked briefly and she told him I love you.”

Brown expected the call because he knew he played his cards right by calling Rihanna’s mom and liking a message she wrote on social media the day she celebrated her birthday.

As for Brown’s other former and famous lover, she wished him a happy birthday in a very public and humiliating manner.

Brown had a lavish event for his 28th birthday at the Groove’s Restaurant and Lounge in Houston, Texas and while champagne and liquor were pouring and the music was blasting, he was served with the legal documents from Tran’s restraining order in front of a large crowd.

Rihanna, who was brutally assaulted by Brown in 2009, is still in contact with him while Tran, who claims that he tried to kill her on several occasions, wants the law to keep him away from her.