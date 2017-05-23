FREE NEWSLETTER
Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o Are Starring In A Heist Movie Together

Brandon Fitch Posted On 05/23/2017
Rihanna And Lupita Nyong'o Are Starring In A Heist Movie TogetherSource: eonline.com

A movie that will be based on a meme? Well, stranger things have happened in Hollywood! The Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o heist movie that everybody was thrilled about will be really happening. The two fierce females will star in a movie together after they were photographed together sitting next to each other at a Miu Miu fashion show back in 2014.

Even if back then the whole thing might have seemed like a Twitter pipe dream, it just turned into a real fact at the Cannes Film Festival.

Last Monday, Entertainment Weekly announced that Netflix signed a deal for the concept at the Cannes Film Festival after quite a dramatic negotiation session.

The film is set to star the Oscar winner together with Riri and it will be directed by Ava DuVernay.

The movie will be written by Insecure writer, creator and actress Issa Rae whose team confirmed the rumors to Vanity Fair, saying that the project is currently in the works.

Ava upheld the news on her Twitter account with the caption “We deserve nice things.”

If you’re asking yourselves how can a meme turn into a movie, we have got the answers.

After Rihanna and Lupita attended the event, the cool photo of the two of them quickly went viral on Tumblr.

The tweets grew in number with more and more people imagining a movie starring the two ladies.

A Twitter user named 1800SADGAL, reposted the photo captioning it with the following comment: “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scams.”

That tweet got more than 209K likes, and it launched a very good idea that the two actresses couldn’t ignore.

Later on, Lupita retweeted the idea at Riri, writing, “I’m down if you are.” Rihanna later tweeted back, saying, “I’m in Pit’z.”

That was the moment when things got really serious, and rumors are currently saying that the movie will begin filming the next year.

Probably the Tumblr writer who thought of the whole thing won’t go unnoticed. Even if most of the times, the social media is full of nasty comments, this time Twitter’s done some interesting and useful things.

