Rihanna And Hassan Jameel Will Not Be At Crop Over Festival In Barbados Together – Did She Dump The Billionaire?

Is there trouble in paradise? Rihanna and beau, Hassan Jameel, are spending some time apart.

Rihanna will be enjoying the Crop Over Festival in Barbados where she will be flaunting her fabulous curves in sexy bedazzled bikini costumes.

Meanwhile, Jameel will probably be in Europe running his family’s billion dollar company.

A source close to Rihanna said she opted not to bring her boyfriend to her native country because she wants “some me time.”

A girl just wanna have fun – and Rihanna plans to let down her hair, unwind, do some whining, drink and party with her friends and family.

The close source to Rihanna, who shared the story with media, explained: “She has not invited him because she does not want the pressure of having to look out for him and entertain him. She just wants to let her hair down and relax with friends. Attending the Crop Over festival is extremely important to Rihanna, she is proud of her roots and loves to give back by bringing publicity to her homeland.”

According to the same insider, Rihanna is not interested in playing tour guide for her man.

The friend went on to reveal: “Rihanna loves to party, and there is no better way to do it than on Kadooment Day. When she is in Barbados, she is never hassled or bothered, everybody respects and loves her and allows her to do her thing. She gets to hang with family and friends, and she is allowed to just be herself…instead of having to play Rihanna, the superstar.”

#cropoverfestival #rihanna #barbados A post shared by Badgal (@baadgalririfenty) on Sep 16, 2016 at 1:27pm PDT

Some fans of the star think she has already dumped Jameel that is why she in on an all-girl getaway.

Others claimed that RiRi has decided to keep Jameel away from the Caribbean because her father, Ronald Fenty, might cause some major family drama.

Mr. Fenty sat down with a British paper a few weeks ago and said he does not approve of Rihanna’s new boyfriend because he is “not black enough.”

The former addict said: “I did not know he was a billionaire. Too little money or too much money cannot make you happy; you need to something in-between. She told me she had a new boyfriend about a month ago, but I did not know who he was. I always tell her, ‘Don’t date an entertainer, don’t date an athlete.’”

He went on to say: “A friend sent me [pictures] on Facebook of them kissing in the pool. I was looking for someone of color, a darker color, but whatever makes her happy. He is very tall.”

Advertisement

Do you think Rihanna and Jameel are still together?