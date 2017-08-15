Rihanna And Hassan Jameel Have A Complicated Relationship That Is Not Serious

It is complicated between Rihanna and her new billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.

In June, the couple surprised the world with their romance.

For a minute there, it had appeared that Rihanna and Jameel were about to break the Internet with the pictures that showed them making out in a pool in Spain. Since then, nothing.

Rihanna has been busy promoting her native Barbados with hot pictures, while the mogul is hard at work in Europe in the family company.

A chatty insider spoke to the media and confirmed that the singer is still dating the mogul – but it is not that serious.

According to the source, since splitting from Drake, Rihanna is not for looking for a serious relationship.

The singer finds her new beau very handsome, and he treats her like royalty, but she is not making wedding plans as yet.

The person with knowledge of the story shared: “Jameel is way more interested in her than Rihanna is in him.He is not her type at all, and she is still looking for the bad boy gangsta who will treat her like a queen. But, she thinks he is hot and loves the glamour attached to his name, so she is having fun and he is charming to her.”

However, Rihanna has not given up on love, and at her young age, she still believes that magic can occur between two human beings.

The spy told the media: “Rihanna is a total romantic, so friends think he could wear her down and become her boyfriend at some point. It happened with Drake!”

According to the pal, Rihanna and Jameel are experts when it comes to having a long distance romance.

They know how to use technology to keep the other one happy and satisfied.

The source revealed: “When they are apart though, they talk and FaceTime most days. It is a chill relationship, and neither of them wants anymore right now. They are not talking marriage and babies. They are both just enjoying spending time together when they can and seeing what develops, but right now it is not super serious between them.”

Some commenters believe all of this is just a PR stunt and that Rihanna is still single and not dating Jameel.