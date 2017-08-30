Rihanna And Hassan Jameel Are Living A True Romance – He Respects Her Freedom

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel are living a true romance because they have mutual respect for each other.

This summer, Rihanna made it clear to the world that her on-and-off relationships with Drake and Chris Brown were over for good.

She found a tall and handsome man who happens to be a billionaire.

Additionally, her prince charming treats her like royalty. What else can a lady ask for?

Well, a source close to the mega pop star claimed that her new beau understands that she is an independent woman who is focused on her career.

Rihanna is free spirited, controversial, and is a real badass in her music and with fashion brands.

The Saudi mogul has accepted Rihanna just the way she is and has no plans to ask her to change her lifestyle.

In fact, he is attracted to her nonconventional ways of doing things in life.

The person close to the diva told a media outlet: “He would never dream of telling Rihanna what to do, or how to dress, he loves her free spirit and how independent she is.”

The same chatty insider went on to say that contrary to the rumors flying around, Jameel’s family has accepted Rihanna.

They understand she has a career and a provocative past.

The only fear they have is Rihanna dragging Jameel into a scandal that can tarnish the family’s name and brand.

Another source went on to state that Jameel sees RiRi as a potential wife and the mother of his children.

The second individual revealed: “Rihanna and Hassan are both on the same page when it comes to their relationship and what it is becoming.”

The person in the know added: “It was something that started as a friends-with-benefits-type situation, but it is now moving closer to a full-on relationship even though they both aren’t putting a label on it. They seem to both be interested in the same things and are not rushing into anything crazy. Kids, marriage and all that kind of stuff is not something that is on their radar but enhancing what they have now and hanging out more is their next priority because they believe that the relationship they have has legs.”

At this point, those two seem to have love in the brain.