Rihanna And Hassan Jameel Are Going Strong But She Has 8 Men Lined Up To Replace Him If He Messes Up

Pop music diva Rihanna is having much fun with her new boyfriend, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, after years of drama with athletes and entertainers like Chris Brown and Drake.

The Barbadian star and the businessman have been dating for a few months, and according to some reports, Rihanna has never been happier, and a wedding could take place very soon.

Lawyers for the twosome are said to be having meetings about a prenuptial agreement. Keeping their assets split seems like the likelier outcome.

Things are apparently going very well, but as a woman who has gotten hurt in several previous relationships, Rihanna is trying to keep one foot on the ground.

The “Work” singer also has to deal with some doubters about the viability of the relationship.

Her father, Ronald Fenty, thinks Jameel is not black enough and too rich for his daughter.

Drake, an ex-boyfriend she is still in touch with, went further than the dad and is urging RiRi to dump her new man because he is a player and does not deserve her.

With all of this in mind, Rihanna is putting some pressure on Jameel for him to step up and deliver on some of his promises.

She wants him to know that she has other options available if he is not capable of taking good care of her.

A source was quick to share: “Rihanna has at least eight other guys just dying to be her man so if Hassan is not up to the challenge she is ready to move on. She likes him for sure, but she is not falling head over heels yet or anything. Rihanna is a passionate woman and is extremely attracted to him.”

The insider also added: “When they were together he treated her like a princess and she loved that. But they are both busy and if he does not have time to shower her with love and affection she will totally ghost on him.”

Jameel has been the perfect gentleman so far and is treating the “Rude Boy” singer like a real princess.

He will have to keep the momentum going to win her heart for good.