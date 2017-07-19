Rihanna And Hassan Jameel Are Eyeing Two Wedding Ceremonies But Singer’s Friends Fear Billionaire Is Using Her For Fame

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel might get married by the end of the year if the latest rumors are accurate.

A family friend – some of the singer’s fans believe her father, Ronald Fenty – is the one speaking to the media – said Rihanna and her billionaire lover are ready for the next step.

The source claimed that while they have been dating for only a few months, they know their romance is the real deal.

The Barbadian diva and Saudi mogul are eyeing two wedding ceremonies because money is not an issue in their world.

Jameel wants a lavish traditional Middle Eastern ceremony in Riyadh while Rihanna is planning to walk down the aisle in a Caribbean/beach wedding in Barbados.

The source explained: “They agree that they will not get married in the U.S. They want the place where they exchange vows to be special to who they are and where they come from, which means Barbados for her and Saudi Arabia for him, probably in Riyadh.”

The couple is planning to have the weddings of the year and will spend several millions of dollars to make their dreams come true.

The tipster went on to explain: “They obviously aren’t concerned about money. What they want is to be in a gorgeous location, surrounded by family and friends. They cannot wait to get married. They are perfect for each other.”

Before the wedding, they have decided to sign a prenup.

The snitch confessed: “Everything is moving so fast, but right now the priority is working out their assets with their attorneys to write up an ironclad contract. Rihanna loves Hassan, but business is business.”

Not everyone in Rihanna’s world is happy about the speed at which the romance is moving.

Another source has revealed that many of the entertainer’s family members and friends do not trust the businessman.

They think he is playing with her heart and will dump her after he gets the headlines he desires.

One of Rihanna’s friends stated: “Hassan has not always treated the women in his life with respect, and Rihanna’s friends are really worried that he is only dating her so he can brag about bagging a famous pop star. Rihanna will not listen to a word of it. She thinks what they have is real. She is hooked on Hassan.”

Rihanna’s father is not sold on her new beau.

He recently said he does not want the wealthy man to clip his daughter’s wings and added: “He is going to have to buckle up. She is very independent and ambitious. Nobody can tell her what to do.”

Do you think Rihanna’s pals are right and that Jameel is using her to up his profile?