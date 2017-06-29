Rihanna And Hassan Jameel Are Dating And His Ex Naomi Campbell Says Singer Is Only Interested In His Net Worth

An angry Naomi Campbell might be coming for Rihanna and her new billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, soon.

Well, that did not take long.

Just hours after the Barbadian star was pictured sharing a romantic moment with Jameel, Campbell has stepped out to say she is only with him because of his net worth and the romance will not last.

Rihanna’s fans are asking the veteran British supermodel to “go away and stop being bitter over a man she could not keep.”

Indeed, it has been confirmed that Rihanna is dating Hassan Jameel whose family has a net worth of $1.5 billion.

Jameel, who was pictured sharing a very passionate kiss with Rihanna, is the current deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel.

The company is one the biggest vehicle distributors in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

While Rihanna is enjoying her summer love in a private villa in Spain, Campbell, famous or infamous for her catfights and for smashing cell phones, is said to be mad as hell.

Before the wealthy man swept Rihanna off her feet, he briefly dated Miss Campbell.

The model and the mogul were seen getting very cozy at the 2016 Barclaycard British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park.

More 💍 from #RihannaLovesChopard out now. Thank you @Chopard for bringing my vision to life!! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Campbell claimed that she is hotter and is more famous than the pop star and does not understand what Jameel sees in her.

An insider spoke to a well-known publication and said Campbell is throwing shade at her former friend.

Campbell claimed Rihanna is attracted to Jameel because of his net worth.

A source claimed: “Naomi has known about Rihanna dating Jameel for a while and she is furious about them being together. On a superficial level, Naomi feels she is hotter and more successful than Rihanna, so it is frustrating to see the photos circulating online.”

JULY 6… the "SO STONED" collection is dropping! My hands down favorite collaboration with @manoloblahnikhq Pictured above: "Poison Ivy" A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

According to Campbell, Rihanna is bound to repeat the mistakes she made with Chris Brown and Drake and ruin what she has with Jameel.

The person explained: “Given their poor dating histories, Naomi doubts they will last very long as a couple.”

A close source to Rihanna said the romance is authentic.

The spy shared: “This relationship is the real deal.Rihanna has told friends she is in love with him and seems completely smitten. Rihanna is focused on having a relationship with Hassan [Jameel], and Chris Brown is not on her radar or mind at all! She is not thinking of any exes, especially Chris, who she will never get back with ever again. Rihanna is moving forward and looking forward to see what this new relationship might bring,”

Advertisement

Let us hope Rihanna and Campbell are never in the same room in the near future.