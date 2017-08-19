Rihanna And Hassan Jameel Are Already Talking About Marriage And Kids – Will Drake And Chris Brown Get Mad?

First, comes love, then marriage and a baby! Rihanna and Hassan Jameel are making major plans for the future – which means that Drake and Chris Brown must be mad as hell right about now.

This summer, the music superstar took the world by surprise when she debuted her romance with the billionaire businessman.

A source recently came out to say that the love affair was not that serious.

It was previously claimed Rihanna was keeping it casual because both Drake and Brown broke her heart in a very public manner.

Over the weekend, another source close to the Barbadian artist stated the lovers are in it for the long run.

The “Stay” singer and the mogul are talking about marriage and having a family together.

A person in the known told HollywoodLife: “Rihanna and Hassan are both on the same page when it comes to their relationship and what it is becoming. It was something that started as a friends-with-benefits-type situation, but it is now moving closer to a full-on relationship even though they both aren’t putting a label on it. They seem to both be interested in the same things and are not rushing into anything crazy. Kids, marriage and all that kind of stuff is not something that is on their radar but enhancing what they have now and hanging out more is their next priority because they really believe that the relationship they have has legs.”

The same pal revealed that Rihanna is fed up with the media constantly scrutinizing the person she is dating and wants to take measures to protect what she has with Jameel.

The friend, who is familiar with the situation, shared: “She hates the avalanche of attention that happens whenever she’s got a new man; it always causes drama. She wants what she has got with Hassan to last, so she is very protective.”

The lovers were spotted on a romantic dinner in London on Friday and by the looks of things all is going as planned.

Fans of the diva are hoping that Jameel is Mr. Right and he makes an honest woman out of her.