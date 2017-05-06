Rihanna And Chris Brown Plan To ‘Link Up’ Soon – Could They Get Back Together?

Rihanna and Chris Brown are one step away from seeing each other, according to insiders and their respective family and entourage are worried about them getting back together.

Brown and Rihanna had what had appeared to be the perfect love affair and were considered the next mega power couple after Jay-Z and Beyonce.

All of it came to an end on the eve of the Grammys in 2009 after the artists were involved in a brutal altercation.

According to rumors, Rihanna discovered that Brown was texting an ex-lover and confronted him about it. He reacted in a very violent manner, he hit her in the head several times and left her on the side of a California road.

The aftermath was brutal for both Brown and Rihanna – with the “Work” singer facing a backlash for taking her abuser back, and Brown was on parole for several years.

Over eight years have gone by since that fateful day, and a lot has happened, and it now appears Brown and Rihanna want to give their romance a second chance.

The pair has reconnected on social media and has been texting, according to numerous sources.

A person, who claims to be Rihanna’s friend, shared: “The plan is to hopefully link up when their respective schedules allow it.”

May 5 was Brown’s birthday, and it has been revealed that she called to sing a sweet song to him.

The spy shared: “Rih was not about to let this day go by without hitting Chris up on his birthday.They FaceTimed and when he picked up she immediately started singing him happy birthday. He was speechless,”

The source continued: “His eyes lit up and he had the biggest smile on his face. He was bobbing his head when she was singing and when she was done he was like wow. They talked briefly and she told him I love you.”

It is not known how Rihanna’s loyal fans will react if she starts dating Brown again.