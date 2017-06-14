Rihanna And Chris Brown Are Done For Good – She Wants To Move On From 2009 Beating Chapter

Rihanna is ready to close the Chris Brown chapter of her life for good at a time when the focus is being put on his recent documentary, Welcome To My Life.

In the film, the 28-year-old Virginia native spends a good amount of time talking about the 2009 domestic abuse incident involving Rihanna that changed their lives forever.

The two music stars were dating back then, and many in the industry thought they would become the next big power couple in the entertainment world.

Without that beating, Rihanna and Mr. Brown could have become a younger version of Jay Z and Beyonce.

In Welcome To My Life, the “Loyal” artist explained that he was going to propose to the Barbadian pop icon before the Grammy Awards weekend drama.

Sources close to the “Work” artist also stated that she was ready to spend the rest of her life with him before the awful beating.

With the film, Brown is hoping to change the narrative about his image and reinvent himself. However, RiRi is not interested in revisiting the dark moment of her existence that she tried her best to forget.

The famous diva and fashion innovator sees her brand as a vehicle giving voice to powerful feminist imagery. The photos from the 2009 incident do not align with those ideas.

Although they got back together a couple of times since 2009, things never felt like the first time, so they ended up going their separate ways.

Rihanna dated other famous men like Drake and Travis Scott and Brown had a child and was in a serious relationship with model Karrueche Tran.

It ended badly, and now she is seeking a permanent restraining order against him in another case of domestic violence allegations.

The documentary coupled with the Tran situation have forced Rihanna to reevaluate her history with Brown and to see if they could ever get back together.

An insider shared: “Rihanna barely speaks to Chris these days. She is aware that she really needs to move on from that chapter in her life and she is finally getting there. Chris still sends her text messages, but she is doing her best to just ignore them.”

The source added: “Rihanna is not dating anyone. She is enjoying being young, free, and single, and doesn’t feel the need to have a man in her life permanently right now.”

Fans of the 29-year-old “Diamonds” singer are happy that she is leaving the drama behind because Brown has not shown a lot of maturity in the past few years, they say.