Rihanna And Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Want A Baby Next Year — Chris Brown Still Misses Her

Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, have a huge and important goal for 2018 — a baby.

The lovers, who started dating in late Spring, are said to be head over heels in love.

Rihanna and Jameel are planning two huge wedding ceremonies — one in Barbados and the other in Saudi Arabia.

As they iron out the prenup and the wedding they are working hard on having a child together.

RiRi and Jameel both adore children and are determined to have one of their own — which would explain Rihanna’s recent weight gain — this might be linked to fertility treatments.

The family friend told Life and Style: “Rihanna is making plans to get married to Hassan. She has fallen hard for him and believed he is ‘the one.’ She also has wanted a baby for so long and thinks Hassan will make a wonderful father. Rihanna cannot stop talking about her dreamy billionaire boyfriend. She is been staying in London so that she can spend more time with Hassan.”

Where the name Rihanna appears, Chris Brown is never far behind.

This time around, Brown is telling friends that he cannot get past his jealousy of Mr. Jameel.

The person close to Brown said: “Now that Chris [Brown]‘s documentary is more readily available he hopes to get Rihanna to see it, he hopes that once she watches it, she will better understand how much he has grown, changed and matured since their relationship. Chris knows Rihanna may not come running back into his arms after seeing the film, but he hopes that after watching it, she can begin to have more closure on that phase of their life and maybe create new, healthier memories together.”

The pal added: “Chris has never gotten over Rihanna, and he says he never will. She is the standard he holds all other women to, and he still misses her and thinks about her pretty much every day. Seeing photos of Rihanna out with other men stings like crazy, and Chris cannot help torturing himself with thoughts of ‘what if.’ Chris believes that they will be together again one day, sometime in the future — that they are soulmates and meant for each other.”

It is hard to see how the controversial R&B crooner can get back in the picture.