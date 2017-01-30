‪‪Rihanna Fights ‪Azealia Banks Over Donald Trump Immigration Ban

Rihanna and ‪Azealia Banks are fighting over ‪Donald Trump‬‬’s immigration ban that was put in place to target Muslims from seven countries. The feud played out on social media for fans to enjoy and play referee. It all started when the Barbados native decided to go after the 45th U.S. president and labeled him an “immoral pig” for changing some of the things that made this country great. The message coming from Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend did not sit well with the witchcraft supporter.

Rihanna is turning into one of the biggest Trump critics in the music industry. After attending the Women’s March about ten days ago, she has taken to social media to blast his immigration policies, which are going after Muslims from certain dangerous areas. The “Love On The Brain” vocalist wrote on Twitter Saturday: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

The tone and message of the tweet did not sit well with Banks, who has been claiming for months that she is a backer of the controversial business mogul. The “212” rapper hit back saying: “As far as Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down.” She also added: “Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people. Hoping the president fails is like getting on an airplane and hoping the pilot crashes.” The anti-immigrant message was later deleted.

RiRi immediately hit back the female emcee suggesting that they were not in the same league and not deserving of an elaborate response. Rihanna’s reply read: “The face you make when you a immigrant #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens.”

Banks is becoming a popular artist among Trump voters.