Rihanna And Amal Clooney Are Set To Co-Chair 2018’s Met Gala Alongside Donatella Versace – Find Out The Theme!

Today, it was announced by the Metropolitan Museum of Art that Rihanna, Donatella Versace, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as well as Amal Clooney are 2018 Met Gala’s co-chairs! The star-studded event is also sometimes referred to as the Fashion Oscars. We have also learned that this year, the theme of the soiree is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

We are sure that this will be inspiring a lot of outlandish ensembles on the first Monday of May when the event is set to take place.

‘Fashion and religion have long been intertwined, mutually inspiring and informing one another. Although this relationship’s been complex and sometimes contested, it’s produced some of the most inventive and innovative creations in the history of fashion,’ Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton stated about the theme.

This is Amal’s second Gala as she first attended the huge event back in 2015 with her husband, George Clooney.

At the time, the theme was China: Through The Looking Glass, and the civil rights lawyer stunned in a red Maison Margiela ‘Artisanal’ dress that was created for her by John Galliano.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has attended the Met Gala no less than seven times, the first time being back in 2007.

The singer is well known for her eye-catching fashion at such events, and so, there is no telling how innovative she will be in 2018 as well.