Rihanna Acting Like A Diva And Throwing Tantrums At Coachella Was Epically Rude!

Rihanna made quite an impression at Coachella this year and it wasn’t all good!

When she first showed up for the first night, the singer caused a huge traffic jam with her twenty people squad.

According to an eyewitness, “There was kind of a mini-stampede as people were trying to leave the show, and Rihanna pushed her way to the front and personally held up traffic until she could pull everyone in her entourage through.”

She apparently made the crowd issue worse, as people were already being pushed and struggling to get out.

Other celebrities, like Kylie Jenner, left a few minutes earlier in order to avoid the commotion.

In addition, Rihanna and her squad ignored the many signs that informed there was a special walking path for VIPs and used the opposite side of the road instead. It was important for everyone to use their assigned paths so that staff carts and other important vehicles would not be held up.

The next day of the festival was even worse as Rihanna took her diva side to another level!

After Lorde’s set was done, Kendrick Lamar was next to take on the stage, however, he was scheduled one hour later and so, many people, tired after a long day, decided to sit on the ground while they waited for Lamar.

But Rihanna did not like that at all and she did not hold back telling everybody just what was on her mind.

“She started yelling at everyone, ‘Get up off the ground! This is a hip hop show. If you can’t hang, the exit is to your left.'”

At first, people were just laughing and encouraging her, not really taking it seriously but at one point one girl shouted back, saying she was a bully.

And what did Rihanna do? She went to a security guard and told him the girl was harassing her.

What do you think about Rihanna acting like a diva at Coachella while other celebrities blended with the crowd quietly?