Ridley Scott’s Latest Sci-Fi Horror ‘Alien: Covenant’ Struggles To Live Up To The Brilliant Franchise

Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror franchise Alien starring Sigourney Weaver debuted back in 1979, and it became the greatest phenomenon. The franchise became legendary for its amazing evolution and the characters’ diversity. It also satisfied all the necessary requirements of the sci-fi and horror genres.

Alien: Covenant is the newest prequel to the original movie, and the first prequel was Prometheus back in 2012.

Unfortunately, Prometheus received horrible reviews even if was a box office success.

The latest Alien: Covenant definitely planned on correcting some blunders from Prometheus for satisfying loyal fans.

The early comments and reviews about the film have been positive, but it seems that after seeing the movie, lots of viewers consider it quite boring.

Is the new Alien a total failure? What’s the opinion of its loyal fans?

Of course, every true fan really wants to believe in Alien: Covenant, and it wants it to be a winner.

Some voices say that the potentially great sci-fi horror movie turned out to be a sad PlayStation video game with some weak dialogue and characters and what’s even worse, with b-movie deaths.

Despite its great cast and some really amazing moments offers to us by Michael Fassbender, Carmen Ejogo, Jussie Smollett, and Katherine Waterson, it seems that sadly, Covenant cannot be rescued.

The movie doesn’t feature a cinematic connection to the greatness and the brilliance of the other films from the Alien franchise.

There are some great horror and action scenes, but they don’t seem to be enough to be able to save the film.

The Alien franchise raised essential questions about life, survival, creation and the deep need oh human beings to control their fears. Covenant doesn’t measure up to the level which was previously set by the other Alien movies. We won’t give any spoilers, as it’s best to see it for yourself and create your own opinion.