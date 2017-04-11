Ricky Martin Joins Cast Of ‘Versace: American Crime Story’

Ricky Martin was cast in the third season of the popular “American Crime Story” series which this time will focus on the assassination of fashion icon Gianni Versace.

According to reports, Martin will play the role of Antonio D’Amico, Versace’s longtime partner. As fans may already be aware, the singer has worked with Ryan Murphy before on the popular musical show, Glee, where she played a sexy Spanish teacher.

The announcement that the singer would join the anthology series was received very well by the audiences and he joined an already impressive cast including Édgar Rarmirez as Versace, Penélope Cruz as the designer’s sister Donatella and Darren Criss as the assassin Andrew Cunanan.

It has also been mentioned that in real life, Donatella doesn’t like her brother’s lover D’Amico at all so it’s going to be very interesting to see how the two actors will portray their animosities on the small screen.

However, before we can get into the world of fashion and murder there is still season two to wrap up. The season is a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed “The People v. O.J. Simpson” season and focuses on the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

Matthew Broderick and Annette Bening are part of the cast.

“Versace: American Crime Story” will air sometime in 2018, shortly after “Katrina” as filming is yet to start.

However, they are starting the production very soon – this month!

