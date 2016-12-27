Ricky Harris Passed Away at 54 – Read Snoop Dogg’s Touching Tribute

Another artist passes away during these winter holidays. Comedian Ricky Harris, age 54, died Monday, just two years after he suffered a heart attack, say representatives.

The comedian was best known for roles in Chris Rock’s sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, as well as for frequently collaborating with his childhood friend, Snoop Dogg.

In May 2015, Harris thanked his fan base for supporting him following a dangerous heart attack and he also expressed how excited he was to return to work after the health scare.

He was probably most known for his appearances on HBO comedy showcase Def Comedy Jam -the show that opened a lot of doors for him and that helped him get many highly praised projects like: John Singleton’s 1993 drama Poetic Justice, that starred Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur; Heat, Michael Mann’s 1995 crime drama that featured Al Pacino and Robert De Niro; and a recurring role on the late 90s sitcom Moesha.

Harris continued to work even after his heart attack in 2014 and acted in projects like 2015’s Royal Family Christmas and A Royal Family Holiday, and this year’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

His unexpected passing saddened many people in the entertainment world, most notably Snoop Dogg who he used to sing in the Church choir with when they were kids.

The rapper took to Instagram to post a tribute video for his late friend who he called his “big brother” and “homeboy”, saying that Harris was certainly “on his way to heaven.”

“I lost one of my dear friends today, Ricky Harris, a lot of y’all might know him as a comedian, but … he was a real dear friend of mine. Y’all send a prayer out to Ricky Harris’s family for me … love you Rick, Long Beach’s finest.”

Ice Cube also tweeted: “The world is a little less funny today,” while Eddie Griffin wrote: “Rest in Power Brother Ricky.”

Harris left behind his elderly mother and two daughters.

R.I.P. Ricky Harris.