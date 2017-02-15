Ricki Lake Shares Heartbreaking Post About Ex Chris Evans’ Shocking Death

After a long and painful mental health struggle, Ricki Lake’s former husband Christian Evans has tragically died at the age of only 45 years old.

Now, the reality TV star has taken to Instagram to announce the heart wrenching news in a shocking post on Valentine’s Day.

The two were married from 2012 to 2015.

Although their marriage didn’t work at the time, Lake still called the late Evans, her soul-mate and had only good things to say about him. The message sounded like she was deeply affected about the tragic passing and it brought tears to her followers’ eyes.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed,” Lake wrote.

“The world didn’t understand this man, but I did. He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder. For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you. I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past 6 and a half years of my life with him.”

“He was a man of love and what mends my broken heart today is knowing that he is finally at peace and his spirit is free,” she continued. “Rest in peace, my love.”

Evans and Lake as a couple were volatile.

However, after their nasty split, Evans said that he was desperate for Lake to take him back. He claimed he’d suffered a bizarre breakdown and spent time in a mental hospital, but was on the mend.

“I do love her!” he said at the time. “I don’t care if she is heavy or small, and I think she has one of the biggest hearts. I wouldn’t be alive without her.”