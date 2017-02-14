Ricki Lake Posts Touching Tribute To Late Ex Husband Christian Evans

According to media reports Tuesday, Ricki Lake’s ex-husband, Christian Evans, has died. The former talk show host took to Instagram Tuesday to announced the death of Evans, saying “he succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder.”

Lake said the world did not understand him, but she did. She also wants to raise awareness for mental illness.

For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you,” she wrote

No exact cause of death was given. Lake had a messy divorce from Rob Sussman in 2005 but was able to fall in love again with the jewelry designer in 2010. The pair married in a private ceremony that was “just for them” in 2012.

The couple separated on Oct. 9, 2014, and filed for divorce a week later. During the divorce proceedings, Evans claimed that Lake defrauded him while negotiating their prenuptial agreement and tried to have it set aside.

Lake hosted the Ricki Lake talk show for 11 seasons from September 1993 to 2004. Following her talk show, Lake has found work as an actress, appearing in several episodes of ‘King Of Queens.”

More recently, she appeared as a guest judge on the UK talent show ‘Let It Shine.”