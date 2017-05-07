Rick Ross And Liz Hagelthorn Are Engaged After Two Months Of Dating – Social Media Reacts In Unique Way

Liz Hagelthorn and Rick Ross are engaged, according to MTO, which means this is the fourth time he has gone down on one knee and popped the question.

Ross and Hagelthorn’s engagement news comes just two months after they started dating. According to reports, the rapper and entrepreneur met Hagelthorn after he did an interview with her in early January.

The conversation between Hagelthorn and Rozay led to a passionate romance, and the pair has been inseparable.

The blonde beauty, who is said to be a Twitter exec, is very active on social media where she posted a lot about the “So Sophisticated” artist.

Since the engagement reports surfaced, Hagelthorn has made all of her social media accounts private. She shared numerous photos where the rapper is helping her celebrate her birthday in his Roll Royce.

The “Ten Jesus Pieces” MC was previously engaged to hip-hop model Lira Mercer, also known as Lira Galore, he gave her a stunning 11-carat and $350,000 ring in September 2015, but a few months later, the pair split.

Talking to Global Grind, Galore said: “We just decided to go our separate ways. I’m 22 and this was my first time in love and I put it out there. I’m still in love with him, but some things don’t go as you would like them to go.”

Ross has done several interviews in the past weeks talking about his album Rather You Than Me, which was released on March 17, and said nothing about the engagement.

He shared: “I put more passion and time in the project. I didn’t even realize it until the album was complete, but I heard how I matured as an artist with the topics I discussed, and my style, flow and skill that all contributed to the music brought everything together exactly the way I wanted it to.”

The rapper is being mocked for getting engaged after two months.

One person stated: “Once he goes white he will never go back, good move.”

Another added: “Rappers are eternally stupid. You can name the smart ones on 3 or 4 fingers.”

Social media does not seem to be convinced of the viability of this romance.