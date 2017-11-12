FREE NEWSLETTER
Richard Dreyfuss Denies Exposing Himself To Writer In 1987

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/12/2017
Richard DreyfussSource: EW.com

Richard Dreyfuss denied “exposing himself” to writer Jessica Teich after she helped him write a television script back in the 1980’s. In a statement to the New York publication, Vulture, Dreyfuss admitted he often flirted with women including Jessica over the years, but he thought they were part of a “consensual seduction ritual.”

Richard admitted when at the height of his fame, he behaved inappropriately toward a lot of women because of the status afforded to him due to his success in the entertainment industry.

In the exposé published by the magazine, Teich recalled when she had met Dreyfuss at a theater where she worked. They spent many hours together over the years working on a script for an ABC comedy special.

During their time together, the actor made repeated “lewd” and “overt” comments that she found inappropriate. She never told anyone.

As you may already know, Teich accused the Academy Award winner of “exposing his genitals” to her one day when she walked into his trailer.

Dreyfuss denied the most egregious of allegations but admitted his past wrongdoing and is now re-evaluating his behavior over the course of his life.

Richard wrote in his statement that he finds the accusations shocking and is “horrified and bewildered to discover that it wasn’t consensual.”

Teich decided to come out with her accusations following Dreyfuss’ tweet regarding his son, Harry, who Kevin Spacey allegedly groped a long time ago when he was just 18-years-old.

In the state of Massachusetts, lawyers for the state said they would meet with Harry to discuss the allegations. Spacey’s sexual misconduct scandal comes not long after Anthony Rapp accused the actor of trying to seduce him when he was just 14-years-old.

