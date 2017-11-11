Richard Dreyfuss Accused Of Sexually Harassing And Exposing Himself To Jessica Teich,

Jessica Teich, a writer who worked with Richard Dreyfuss for the 1987 television special Funny, You Don’t Look 200: A Constitutional Vaudeville has accused Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss of sexually harassing her, including exposing himself to her, for months. The allegations were made public in an interview with Vulture after Teich saw public statements on Twitter of Richard Dreyfuss supporting his son Harry Dreyfuss after he accused Kevin Spacey of groping him. You can see that report below.

There have been numerous reports coming out of Hollywood of sexual harassment, abuse, and rape with allegations targeting famous actors, directors, and producers. Never before has the atmosphere been as inviting as now for people to step out of the darkness and expose Hollywood’s seedy underbelly.

According to Teich, she couldn’t remain silent when she saw Richard Dreyfuss’ support for his son, all while knowing he had sexually harassed and exposed himself to her in the eighties.

L.A. writer says Richard Dreyfuss sexually harassed and exposed himself to her in the 1980s https://t.co/2tEaFuqPaz — Vulture (@vulture) November 10, 2017

Thanks to anyone who's ever spoken out. I add my story in the hope predators learn there will always be consequences https://t.co/DezeSnr6Gj — HarryDreyfuss (@harrydreyfuss) November 4, 2017

Jessica Teich states that over a period of several years, Richard Dreyfuss continued to say sexually suggestive comments to her, made working with him unbearable, and at one point, exposed himself in what she believed was an attempt to get her to perform fellatio.

Teich also made the comment that she didn’t think Dreyfuss was aware of the fact she was uncomfortable with his behavior.

She explained that Richard Dreyfuss was an Oscar-winner and her boss, thereby being in a position of power over her, making the harassment difficult for her to deal with at the time. She shared that he probably thought the attraction was mutual.

“Richard would be very surprised if 30-odd years later he heard that I felt completely coerced and disenfranchised. I think he’d be like, ‘Oh no, I thought you really liked me.’ I don’t think he had any idea.”

Richard Dreyfuss released the following statement to Vulture, confirming Teich’s suspicions. Like she believed, he thought his behavior was consensual flirting.

“I value and respect women, and I value and respect honesty. So I want to try to tell you the complicated truth. At the height of my fame in the late 1970s I became an asshole–the kind of performative masculine man my father had modeled for me to be. I lived by the motto, “If you don’t flirt, you die.” And flirt I did. “I flirted with all women, be they actresses, producers, or 80-year-old grandmothers. I even flirted with those who were out of bounds, like the wives of some of my best friends, which especially revolts me. I disrespected myself, and I disrespected them, and ignored my own ethics, which I regret more deeply than I can express. “During those years I was swept up in a world of celebrity and drugs – which are not excuses, just truths. Since then I have had to redefine what it means to be a man, and an ethical man. I think every man on Earth has or will have to grapple with this question. But I am not an assaulter. “I emphatically deny ever “exposing” myself to Jessica Teich, whom I have considered a friend for 30 years. I did flirt with her, and I remember trying to kiss Jessica as part of what I thought was a consensual seduction ritual that went on and on for many years. I am horrified and bewildered to discover that it wasn’t consensual. I didn’t get it. It makes me reassess every relationship I have ever thought was playful and mutual.” Advertisement

What do you think about the allegations and Richard Dreyfuss’ explanation? Do you think many people of guilty of thinking their behavior is consensual flirting when it is actually sexual harassment?