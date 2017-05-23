‘RHOP’ Stars Have A Huge Fight As Karen Huger Reveals She Was Raped!

The seventh episode of Real Housewives of Potomac’s season two was centered around a very serious topic – sexual assault! However, despite the delicate subject at hand, some of the women present at Karen Huger’s charity event still caused a scene.

Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Charrisse Jackson Jordan are sick and tired of Ashley Darby’s meddling!

Robyn and Gizelle took their annoyance too far and bullied the woman, showing up at the event just to get all up in her face!

Everybody raised their voices and pointed fingers at one another until Darby managed to throw them out of the restaurant before the fight could turn physical.

Robyn has insisted that she has a good relationship with her ex-husband, but Juan clearly feels different.

The man was even recorded stating he wanted more from his relationship with Robyn and that if it weren’t for the kids, he would have been long gone.

Karen invited all of her co-stars at the event and did not forget to warn Ashely she didn’t want any drama.

Although Ashley claimed she understood she immediately went for Gizelle and Robyn!

The result – an extremely awkward and forced conversation!

Finally, Karen took the stage and started her speech but soon broke into tears when she revealed she had been raped back in college.

The co-stars walked stunned at Karen’s courage to share the traumatizing attack.

The whole event was organized in support of her organization which empowers and supports victims of sexual abuse.

After the speech, the women met in the venue, and that is when Ashley tried to force a conversation once again.

She was immediately shut down by Charrisse.

Meanwhile, Monique also tried to talk to Gizelle and apologize for calling her a trick, but Gizelle had an odd outburst and refused to even look at her.

The entire group started arguing!

Charisse finally managed to get Robyn to a meeting with her therapist and the latter woman explained why she never felt like she needed psychological counseling.

When the shrink told her everybody deserves to be happy, the woman burst into tears.

So it looks like she needs that therapy after all!

What did you think of the latest Real Housewives of Potomac episode?