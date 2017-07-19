‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn De Lesseps Is Reportedly Already Trying To Save Her Marriage To ‘Housewife Groupie’ Tom

LuAnn de Lesseps’ new marriage might be in trouble. The Real Housewives of New York star tied the knot with Tom D’Agostino over New Year’s weekend, yet sources claim their relationship is already on the verge of disaster. Is LuAnn getting ready for a divorce?

According to the source LuAnn suspected something was off with D’Agostino before they exchanged vows. She only went through with the wedding because she didn’t want to suffer a major public embarrassment by calling off the engagement. Why are they already having trouble?

As RHOC fans will recall, D’Agostino was caught kissing another woman on the eve of their engagement. He has also been reportedly flirting with other women on the show, which has only led to a bunch of trust issues between him and LuAnn.

“There have been a lot of problems,” the source stated. “She felt he was using her for her fame and he went from Ramona to Sonja to her. He’s a Housewife groupie.”

While their marriage is on the rocks, another insider claims that they are doing their best to avoid a divorce.

The source revealed that LuAnn and D’Agostino are still in love with each other and want to work out their problems, especially considering their age. If this happens, of course, is yet to be seen.

In light of all the breakup rumors, D’Agostino recently reached out to Us Magazine and opened up about his troubled marriage.

While the couple has been fighting rumors of a split, D’Agostino assured everyone that there is plenty of love left in their relationship. He also admitted that they both want the marriage to work out.

That said, LuAnn and D’Agostino have allegedly broke up and reunited several times since exchanging vows earlier this year. They even reportedly experienced a physical altercation while dining at a restaurant in New York this month.

Despite these problems, it is clear that LuAnn and D’Agostino are doing their best to make things work out. We can only hope that they figure things out sooner rather than later and avoid an embarrassing split down the road.

LuAnn has not commented on the rumors surrounding her marriage.

Fans can see LuAnn in action when new episodes of the Real Housewives of New York air Wednesday nights on Bravo.