RHONY Star Luann D’Agostino’s Daughter Victoria de Lesseps Arrested For DUI

Real Housewives of New York star Luann D’Agostino’s daughter, Victoria de Lesseps has recently been arrested for driving under the influence. The police stopped the 22 year old girl and after testing her to see if she consumed any alcohol they ended up talking her into custody.

According to the New York Police Department Victoria was driving a 2003 Land Rover sometime around midnight when some officers noticed she was not using her deadlights at a traffic stop.

The department added that her blood alcohol content was well over the legal limit, which is .08%.

After the police detained her in order to avoid a boozy car accident and put in danger the lives of others as well as her own, she was held in behind bars the rest of the night and released in the morning.

Victoria is set to appear before the court on May 5 at the Sag Harbor Village Justice.

After sources have come forth about the incident, Victoria’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., has also revealed that he is excited to do his job right and defend her in court “vigorously.”

Although, it would have been better if she just didn’t drink and drive in the first place.

Luann also recently took to social media to share a nice family snap that showed her in the company of her daughter Victoria and her son Noel.

Enjoying my kids and family 😘❤️ photocred – @nicolenadeau @victoriadelesseps A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

The trio looked like they were enjoying some quality time together without a care in the world.

“Enjoying my kids and family,” she captioned the Instagram post.